Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets 3C certification

It looks like we have some details on Samsung’s next smartwatch as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active recently received 3C certification.

One thing we know about the device is that it will come with Google’s Wear OS and Samsung and Google recently announced that Tizen and Wear OS will be merged.

The new Watch 4 and Watch 4 Active recently get 3C Certification and four model numbers were listed SM-R680, SM-R870, SM-R880, SM-R890.

All four models will come with 5W charging and these new devices are expected to get an updated design over the previous model.

As yet we do not know what hardware upgrades this new Samsung Galaxy Watch will come with, the devide is expected to launch in August at the Samsung Unpacked press event.

Source Myfixguide

