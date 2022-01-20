Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra spotted at the FCC

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was leaked on Samsung’s website recently and now the device has appeared at the FCC.

This suggests that the device could possibly launch soon, we are expecting Samsung to announce the tablet next month at their Samsung Galaxy S22 press launch event.

We already know many of the specifications for this new Android tablet, the device is rumored to come with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, plus Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The tablet will be available with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 512Gb of storage and it will come with a dual-camera on the front of the tablet and dual cameras on the back.

On the rear of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, there will be a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the tablet, there will be a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

As well as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra we are also expecting to see some more new galaxy Tab tablets and of course the new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones at next month’s event.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals