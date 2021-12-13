Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series details revealed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

We are expecting a number of new tablets from Samsung at CES 2022 in January, this will include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

Some details have been revealed about the color options and also the memory configurations the various tablets will be available in.

The details were posted on Twitter by @snooptech and there will be three different models, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you can see the tweet below.

We previously heard that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet would come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The tablet will also feature a 14.6-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and this model is expected to feature two high-end cameras.

We are expecting these new Galaxy Tab tablets to be made official at CES 2022 in January, we are also expecting to see the the new Galaxt Tab A at the same time.

