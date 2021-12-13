Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series details revealed

We are expecting a number of new tablets from Samsung at CES 2022 in January, this will include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

Some details have been revealed about the color options and also the memory configurations the various tablets will be available in.

The details were posted on Twitter by @snooptech and there will be three different models, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you can see the tweet below.

Let’s continue with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series confirmed by Retailers: Galaxy Tab S8 11″

Wi-Fi or 5G

8+128 GB

Dark Gray/Silver Galaxy Tab S8+ 12,4”

Wi-Fi or 5G

8+128 GB

Dark Gray/Silver Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14,6″

8+128 GB with Wi-Fi or 5G

12+512 GB only 5G

Only Dark Gray#TabS8 pic.twitter.com/87whcJNA9b — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 9, 2021

We previously heard that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet would come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The tablet will also feature a 14.6-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and this model is expected to feature two high-end cameras.

We are expecting these new Galaxy Tab tablets to be made official at CES 2022 in January, we are also expecting to see the the new Galaxt Tab A at the same time.

Source @snoopytech, Gizchina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals