New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets from $649

As expected Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, offering “PC power and ultimate portability” thanks to both wireless and 5G connectivity options. The tablet features a wide 13 megapixel and ultra-wide 5 megapixel dual back cameras and 8megapixel front-facing camera.

When the Tab S7 goes on sale this fall it will sell for $649 in the US and the S7+ will start at $849. In the UK the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at £619 and the 5G version £719, while the Wi-Fi Tab S7 Plus is £799 and the 5G version £999.

The Tablet is powered by a Qualcomm SDM865+ Octa Core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) and features a 12.4″ Super AMOLED 120Hz display on the Galaxy Tab S7+ and a smaller 11.0″ LTPS TFT, 120Hz display on the Galaxy Tab S7.

Thanks to the inlcusion of a 8,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy Tab S7 the device can run for up yo 15 nours on a single charge. The Tab S7+ is fitted with a larger 10,090 mAh battery and is capable of running for 14 hours of video playback. Once flat you can charge you tablet using the fast-charging USB-C port.

“Instantly transform your tablet into a PC experience with DeX and the optional, redesigned keyboard attachment, featuring a larger trackpad with shortcut and function keys. Using the reengineered S Pen, navigate with ease or switch between multiple windows and programs. Ultimately, with a CPU that’s 30% faster than the Galaxy Tab S6 and up to 512GB of memory, you can achieve more.”

Source : Samsung

