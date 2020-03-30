Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite spotted on Amazon

Last week we saw some leaked press renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and now the device has been spotted on Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet recently showed up on Amazon Germany, the tablet is listed with a launch date of the 2nd of April and a price of €428.44.

Previously we heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite would come with a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels .

Processing will be provided by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage. Other specifications will include an 8 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. The tablet will also come with a 7040 mAh battery and Android 10. We will have more information about this new Android tablet as soon as it gets official.

Source Mysmartprice

