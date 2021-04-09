Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag+ gets official

We have been hearing rumors about Samsung new tracking devices for a while, they are now official and are called the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag+.

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag+ will launch on the 16th of April and they can be used to track a wide range of things, like your keys, wallet and more.

Because Galaxy SmartTag+ is both BLE- and UWB-enabled, you can now use AR technology to find your missing item.5 The AR Finder guides you with an easy-to-follow interface on your UWB-equipped smartphone, such as Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra, which shows you how far away you are from your Galaxy SmartTag+ and points you in its direction. And once you’re closer to the tag’s location, you can choose to have it produce a loud ring so that even if it’s slipped under the sofa, you’ll have no trouble finding it.

Galaxy SmartTag+ can also leverage SmartThings Find’s powerful detection capabilities, allowing you to locate tagged items on a map, even if it’s misplaced somewhere very far from where you are. That’s because the tags use BLE connectivity and the power of the Galaxy device network. SmartThings Find users can choose to opt in via the SmartThings app and enable their Galaxy smartphone or tablet to help others find their own lost tags or devices. Once you report your tag as missing in SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy device that has opted in will alert the SmartThings server about its location and you will receive a notification. All data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, so the tag’s location isn’t revealed to anyone but you.

