Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ moved to quarterly security updates

Samsung releases monthly security updates for the majority of its smartphones, although older devices only receive quarterly updates, this is now the case for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. We recently heard that Samsung would not be releasing the Android 10 update for these two devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are now classed as older devices by Samsung and they will no longer receive the monthly security updates.

Instead these two smartphones will now only receive a security update four times a year or every quarter.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Active smartphone is still eligible for monthly security updates, it should get the updates until at least August. The handset was released in August 2017, Samsung provides these monthly security updates for at least three years.

Source Sammobile

