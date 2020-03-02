Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 are not getting updated to Android 10

We had previously heard that Samsung would be releasing an Android 10 update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones, it would appear that this was incorrect.

The two handsets were not listed on Samsung’s update roadmap but on a number of occasions Samsung’s customer service representatives had said that the handset would get the update.

Samsung has apparently now confirmed that they will not be releasing Android 10 and their One UI 2.0 software for their Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Samsung will continue to release the monthly security patches for Android and their own software on a regular basis.

Source Sammobile

