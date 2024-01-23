Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra (Video)

Are you curious about how the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stacks up against its predecessor, the S23 Ultra? With the release of the S24 Ultra, tech enthusiasts and smartphone users alike are keen to understand the nuances and upgrades this new model brings to the table. This video below from Tech Spurt dives into the heart of these two flagship devices, comparing them across various aspects such as design, display, software, and more.

Design Considerations: At first glance, the S24 Ultra maintains a visual resemblance to the S23 Ultra, preserving its sleek and modern aesthetic. The most notable change is the shift to a completely flat display, moving away from the slightly curved screen of the S23 Ultra.

Embracing practicality, the S24 Ultra boasts a matte titanium frame, a thoughtful choice for those bothered by smudges and fingerprints. Not only does it enhance the phone’s look, but it also claims to increase durability.

Although the S24 Ultra is marginally lighter, it remains on the heavier side. Users might find the sharp corners a bit discomforting during prolonged use. Display Enhancements: Both models feature a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display. However, the S24 Ultra steps up with an upgraded Gorilla Glass, boasting less reflectiveness and enhanced scratch resistance.

If you enjoy using your phone outdoors, you will be pleased to know that the S24 Ultra’s display is brighter, offering better visibility under the sun. Software Insights: Running on One UI 6.1, the S24 Ultra provides a software experience that will soon be available on the S23 Ultra too.

Both models share similar software experiences, enriched with Samsung’s suite of apps and AI functionalities, ensuring a familiar yet refined user experience. Performance Aspects: The heart of the S24 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a step up from the S23 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. While benchmark tests indicate improved performance, the real-world impact is subtly noticeable, particularly in routine tasks.

Gamers might find that both devices offer comparable gaming experiences, though the S24 Ultra has a tendency to warm up under heavy usage. Battery Life Evaluation: Battery life is crucial for modern smartphones, and both models don’t disappoint with their 5,000 mAh batteries.

The S24 Ultra edges ahead with slightly longer battery life in tests, but the charging speed remains consistent with the S23 Ultra. Camera Capabilities: Photographers will appreciate that both phones feature a 200 Megapixel main camera. However, the S24 Ultra produces images that are less saturated and appear more natural.

Low-light performance has been enhanced in the S24 Ultra, along with a new 50 Megapixel telephoto lens boasting 5x optical zoom. This upgrade offers clearer images at certain zoom levels.

Supporting up to 100x zoom, the S24 Ultra demonstrates less noise in low-light conditions compared to the S23 Ultra.

Video capabilities are robust in both, with support for up to 8K resolution.

The selfie camera, a staple for many users, remains unchanged in both models.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showcases incremental improvements over the S23 Ultra, with notable enhancements in display and camera performance. If you are wondering how significant these upgrades are for daily use, especially considering the high cost, it’s worth noting that the differences might not be substantial for S23 Ultra owners. This comparison aims to equip you with the knowledge to make an informed decision, whether you’re contemplating an upgrade or choosing between these two models for the first time.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



