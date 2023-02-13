Samsung Galaxy S23 taken apart (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones launched recently, and we previously saw a durability test on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now we get to find out what is inside the Galaxy S23.

The video below from PBK reviews gives us a look at what is inside the Samsung Galaxy S23 and how the device is put together.

As we can see from the video it looks like Samsung has made their new Galaxy S23 smartphones repair friendly, which means that the device should be fairly easy to repair.

The handset comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, the handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the device, there is a 12-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies.

The new Galaxy S23 smartphone also comes with a 3900 mAh battery and features 45W fast charging, plus it comes with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals