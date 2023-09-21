Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition launched

Samsung has launched some new tactical edition versions of its smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition in the USA, and both handsets are designed for military personnel.

As well as military personnel, these new tactical edition Samsung smartphones are also designed to be used by first responders, UAS, highway administrations, utility, oil & gas and mining, and more.

“Samsung’s Tactical Edition solutions have been proven to make military personnel better prepared, better informed and better equipped to stay ahead of the high-stakes situations they face in the battlefield,” said Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President, GM of B2B at Samsung Electronics America. “With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition, we are delivering our most powerful tactical solutions yet and providing our Department of Defense customers the flexibility to choose the solution that best supports their needs and objectives.”

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition connect seamlessly with select tactical radios, drone feeds, laser range finders, external GPS and more to support persistent communication in multi-domain environments and provide a complete view of missions. Both models support all conventional cellular capabilities, including 5G, LTE, CBRS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E. They are also the first Tactical Edition solutions to be FirstNet Ready®.

You can find out some more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Tactical and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical smartphones over aty Samsung at the link below, both handsets are now available to buy.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals