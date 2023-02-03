Samsung Galaxy S23 models compared (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is now official. There are three handsets in the range, the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

All three models are powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, they have different RAm and storage options and some models have different cameras. The three handsets have different size displays as well.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones side by side, to we can see the main differences between the three handsets.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch display, the S23 Plus has a 6.6-inch display and the S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features 8GB of RAM and 128, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, the Galaxy S23 Plus has 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The S23 Ultra comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have the same cameras, these include a 12-megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the new flagship Samsung 200-megapixel camera, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, there is also a 12 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals