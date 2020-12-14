Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus shown off on video Next to the iPhone 12 Pro

It looks like we have a video showing us the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone, the handset can be seen in the video below next to the iPhone 12 Pro smartphone.

The video gives us a look at the design of the new Galaxy S21 Plus and some of its features, the handset appears to be a similar size to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Samsung are expected to launch three new smartphones in their S21 range, this should include the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We are expecting the handsets to be made official in either January of February of next year and they will come with the new Qualcomm and also Samsung Exynos flagship processors.

Source Sakitech, MacRumors

