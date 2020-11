Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets BIS certification

Samsung are expected to launch their new Galaxy S21 smartphone in the first quarter of 2021, some rumors have suggested February and other January.

Now the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has recently received BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards ) certification in India.

The handset is listed with the model number SM-G996B/DS, this is apparently the dual SIM version of the Galaxy S21+.

The new Galaxy S21+ is rumored to feature a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will apparently be available with either a Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 depending on the region.

We are also expecting the device to feature a 64 megapixel, 12 megapixel and 12 megapixel camera and a 4800 mAh battery. There will be a total of three different models in the Galaxy S21 range, the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

Source RMG, GSM Arena

