Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in August

We recently heard some more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition smartphone, now it would appear that we may have some information on when it will launch.

The handset could launch some time in August along with Samsung’s latest folding smartphones, previously we heard that it may launch in July.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch display, no details on the exact resolution as yet, although we would expect it to be at least a Full HD+ display.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to come with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and we are also expecting a range of RAM options.

The handset will also come with a range of cameras, although we do not appears to have many details on the cameras as yet. As soon as we get some more information on the new Galaxy S21 FE, including some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Android Central

