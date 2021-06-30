Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears at the FCC

It looks like Samsung are getting ready to launch their new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone or S21 Fan Edition. The handset was recently spotted at the FCC, once it has its approval there it can launch in the US.

The FCC listing has revealed some more details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. The listing has confirmed that the handset will have a 45W fast charging feature.

The device will support two different chargers, a 25W fast one and a 45W fast one, although from the FCC website it appears that neither of these chargers will be included in the box.

We previously heard that the device will come with a 6.4 inch display which will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will have a 4500 mAh battery and a range of cameras which will include a three on the rear which are a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for video chat and taking Selfies.

As yet we do not have a release date for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, some rumors have suggested an August launch, although a recent rumored suggested and October launch.

Source Myfixguide

