Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus battery details revealed

We are not expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones until next year and now it looks like we have some details on batteries on two of the devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus smartphones have apparently been listed on the 3C certification and this has revealed details about the handsets batteries.

The Galaxy S21 is listed with the model number SM-G991 and the Galaxy S21 Plus is listed with the model number SM-G996.

The battery size for the Galaxy S21 is listed as a 3880 mAh battery and the S21 Plus as a 4,660 mAh battery. We are expecting Samsung to release three versions of their S21 handsets next year.

These are the only specifications available for the handsets so far, we are expecting more information to be available closed to launch. We are expecting these new handsets to be unveiled some time in quarter one of 2021.

Source Mysmartprice

