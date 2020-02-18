Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra LTE handset spotted on Samsungs website

When the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched at Samsung Unpacked last week, we were told the handset would only be available as a 5G smartphone.

Now LTE versions of the handset have been listed on Samsung’s website in some countries, this can be seen in the picture below.

The listing for the LTE version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra was spotted on Samsung’s website in Indonesia and it has also been listed on other sites.

It is not clear as yet on whether Samsung is launching an LTE version of the device in some countries, or whether the are listing the 5G version of the device with the 5G disabled as some countries do not have 5G networks yet.

As soon as we get some information on whether Samsung will be launching an LTE version of their S20 ultra, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

