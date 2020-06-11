Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White smartphone revealed

Samsung has launched a new limited edition version of their Galaxy S20 smartphone in Vietnam, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White will go on sale in Vietnam on the 19th of June and it will retail for VND 29,990,000 which is about $1,292 at the current exchange rate.

In many cultures, white symbolizes purity, minimalism and represents a positive energy source. As the basic color to accentuate other colors, white is considered as the starting background of all creative ideas, bold personal identity. Galaxy S20 Ultra limited edition White Thien Van not only gives users inspiration about brilliant new beginnings, but also lets them show the delicate aesthetic sense among the crowd, separating themselves between the usual colors. see in the summer.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Hien Huy, Deputy General Director – Managing Director of Mobile Devices – Samsung Vina Electronics said: “Vietnam is one of the few markets that we are pleased to introduce the version. This special color to the user. The delicate, simple but trendy design of Thien Van White combined with the powerful performance of the high-end phone makes Galaxy S20 Ultra limited edition Galaxy Thien Van become an indispensable choice of summer. this. ”

You can find out more details about this new limited edition version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung (Translated)

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals