Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone and now we have another video from JeeryRigEverything.

In the new video we get to see what is inside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and also how the handset is constructed.

The handset comes with some impressive specifications, this includes a Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos 990 and up to 16GB of RAM, it also comes with a massive 6.9 inch display with QHD+resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has some serious cameras, on the back there is a 108 megapixel with 100x zoom as the main camera, plus a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a ToF camera.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

