Samsung Galaxy S20+ taken apart by iFixit (Video)

IFixit recently took apart the new Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone and now they have a release a new video giving us a look at what is inside the Samsung Galaxy S20+.
In the video below we get to see what is inside the Galaxy S20+ which comes with slightly different specifications.
As we can see from the video the handsets construction is similar to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra we saw previously.
This device scored 3 out of 10 on the iFixit repair index, 1 is very difficult to repair and 10 is easy to repair, this means that this devcie is difficult to repair.
Source & Image Credit: iFixit