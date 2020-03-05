Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra taken apart by iFixit (Video)

The guys from iFixit have taken apart Samsung’s new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and we get to see what is inside the device in the video below.

The handset comes with some impressive specifications which include a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM, plus a 108 megapixel cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery.

When iFixit take a device apart they give it a Repairability Score of between 1 and 10, 1 means that the handset is very difficult to repair and 10 means that the handset is easy to repair.

The new Samsung Galaxy 210 Ultra only managed to score 3 out of 10, this means that the device is pretty hard to repair.

Source & Image Credit: iFixit

