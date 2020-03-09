Samsung Galaxy S20 5G gets unboxed (video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones launched last week, we have alredy seen some video of some of the devices and now we have an unboxing video for the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G .

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is the most affordable version of the new S20 the handset retails for $999, the top S20 Ultra 5G costs $1400.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with a 6.2 inch display that has a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

It also comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it features Android 10 and 4,000 mAh battery, it features a range of high end cameras.

These cameras include a 64 megapixel camera, and two 12 megapixel cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals