Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is delayed, new model coming next year

It looks like the launch of this years Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is delayed as Samsung has revealed there will not be a new Note this year, but there will be one next year.

Samsung’s DJ Koh recently revealed at their annual shareholder conference that the Note 21 is delayed and we will not see a new Note smartphone this year.

The reason that the handset is delayed it due to a server shortage of chips, so the company will instead launch the handset in 2022. You can see what DJ Koh had to say below.

“Galaxy Note is an important product category to us that has been continuously loved by consumers for the past 10 years in the global market. The S Pen user experience is an area that Samsung’s mobile business has worked harder on than anybody else. Their launch timing may be different, but we will make sure that we don’t let Galaxy Note consumers down.”

The launch of next years Samsung Galaxy Note may be at a different time in the year than normal, although when this will be has not been revealed as yet.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals