Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra (Video)

By

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy Note range and now we get to have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The video below gives us a look at the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra side by side with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the handsets share a similar design and specifications.

The Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9 inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device either comes with a Snapdragon 865+ processor or a Samsung Exynos 990 processor depending on the region. There is also 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built in storage.

The handset features a 108 megapixel wide angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera, on the front of the device there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

