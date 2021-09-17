Samsung Galaxy M52 5G appears on retailers website

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone is expected to be made official on the 19th of September, which is this Sunday.

Now the handset has turned up on a retailers website in Poland along with a list of specifications and details on pricing.

The handset is listed on the retailers website for PLN 1,749 this is about $450 at the current exchange rate, the device will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Other specifications on the handset will include a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the back the handset will have a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera. It will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging and it will come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 plus Knox Security 3.7.

We will have full details on the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone when it is made official on the 19th of September.

Source GSM Arena

