Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone for some time and the handset is now official.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is launching in India and it will be available for INR 21,999 which is about $295 at the current exchange rate.

The handset is equipped with a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display that features a HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device comes with a 20 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro and a 5 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, the device will be available from the 1st of May

Source Samsung / Twitter, Sammobile

