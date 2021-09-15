Samsung Galaxy M22 appears on Samsung’s website

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M22 smartphone and now the handset has been listed on Samsung’s website in Germany.

The listing does not have any details on the handsets specifications or when it will be available and how much it will cost.

We heard previously that the Samsung Galaxy M22 would come with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that will have a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device will feature a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 4GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage, it will also come with a microSD card slot which will support up to a 1TB card.

The handset will also feature a range of cameras, this will include a single Selfie camera on the front and four rear cameras.

On the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

This is the first time the handset along with some photos have been listed on Samsung’s website, the device was previously listed on Samsung’s support site.

Source GSM Arena

