Samsung Galaxy M12 appears at the Bluetooth SIG

Samsung is getting ready to launch another new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the handset recently appeared at the Bluetooth SIG.

The device also received certification from the WiFi Alliance so it looks like it could be launching some time soon.

The handset is listed with the model number SM-M12FG and SM-M12DS, it is rumored to come with a 6.55 inch water drop display with a HD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will apparently feature 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of storage, the exact processor is not known as yet.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Galaxy M12 smartphone and some photos of the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

