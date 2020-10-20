Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 now available in the US

The new Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartwatch is now available in the USA, the device comes in a choice of two colors black and red and it retails for $59.99.

This new fitness tracker comes with a 1.1 inch display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and it features Bluetooth 5.1.

You’re always connected, so you’ll be notified of incoming calls or texts right on your Galaxy Fit2. Plus, send quick, preset replies, and keep an eye on schedules, the forecast and more.

Track your day’s activities and your night’s sleep continuously with a battery that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge.¹

It also comes with an IP68 rating and it is waterproof up to 5ATM, the battery will apparently give you up to 15 days of usage.

It comes with 2MB of RAM and 32MB of included storage, it will work with Android and iOS devices, you can find out more details about it at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals