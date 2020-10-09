Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone gets official

Samsung is launching a new smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy F41 and the handset features a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by an Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a microSD card slot for extra storage and dual SIM card slots, plus a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

