Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone unveiled

We recently heard some leaked specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone and now the handset is official.

The Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The new Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone comes with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI, the device also features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 15W charging.

The device features a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset. These include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and for snapping selfies. On the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available in a choice of two colors, Opal Green and Jade Purple and it will retail for INR 9,499 which is about $115 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available from Flipkart from the 12th of January.

Source GSM Arena





