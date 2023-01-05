Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone unveiled

By

Samsung Galaxy F04

We recently heard some leaked specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone and now the handset is official.

The Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The new Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone comes with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI, the device also features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 15W charging.

The device features a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset. These include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and for snapping selfies. On the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available in a choice of two colors, Opal Green and Jade Purple and it will retail for INR 9,499 which is about $115 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available from Flipkart from the 12th of January.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets