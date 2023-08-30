Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro get new features

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some new features to its Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro headphones with a software update, This includes LE Audio and it is also bringing new Auracast to Samsung Smart TV.

LE Audio, an advanced Bluetooth audio standard, broadens the spectrum of audio experiences to deliver more complex and richer sound that goes beyond providing better-sounding music, but also allows users to share sound with others as they personally experience it. As a pioneer of innovative technologies, Samsung has been leveraging new LE Audio-based features that further elevate sound experiences, including 360 Audio Recording, enabling Galaxy smartphone users to capture sound on video precisely as they hear it without the need for professional equipment. Additionally, the select Galaxy Book3 devices2 offer a crystal clear listening experience with improved latency — perfect for immersive gaming and multimedia consumption.

And now, with Auracast broadcast audio technology for Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K and 2023 MICRO LED, rolling out via software updates starting this September,3 Samsung is again upleveling and expanding connected experiences beyond mobile devices to home appliances. With Auracast, users can turn their device into a shared radio station able to broadcast across connected devices. Leveraging the new LE Audio, it allows users to connect multiple sets of Buds to a TV4 while users could only connect a maximum of two devices previously. Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who want hear better, to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends, to even multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels.

You can find out more details about the new LE Audio for the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and the Auracast broadcast audio technology over at Samsung’s webiste at the link below.

