Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro get unboxed before they are official

Samsung will announce a number of new devices at their Samsung Unpacked event on the14th of January, this will include the new Galaxy S21 handsets and also the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

Now we get to have a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro in an unboxing video posted on YouTube by Digital Slang. These headphones have not even been made official by Samsung yet.

We will have full details on the specifications on the new Galaxy Buds Pro headphones when they are made official next week.

Source & Image Credit: Digital Slang

