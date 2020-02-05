Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app lands on the App store, before they are official

Next week there are a number of new devices coming from Samsung, this will include the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of handsets, some new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ headphones and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Now an official app for the new Galaxy Buds+ headphones has launched on Apple’s app store, this is before these new headphones have even been made official by Samsung.

You will be able to use these new Galaxy Buds with Apple’s range of iPhones, the headphones are getting a number of upgrades over the previous models, this includes a longer battery life and a range of new features.

We will have full information on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ headphones when they are made official at Samsung’s press event next week. The Samsung Unpacked event takes place next Tuesday the 11th of February.

