The Full Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Verdict: Great Sound, New Look, Same Price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro represent a notable step forward in the competitive wireless earbuds market. Combining premium sound quality, advanced features, and seamless integration with Android devices, these earbuds are designed to cater to the needs of modern, tech-savvy users. Positioned as a direct competitor to high-end options like the AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro aim to deliver an exceptional audio experience while offering practical functionality for everyday use. The video below from Marques Brownlee give us a detailed look at the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and their range of features.

Design and Build: Modern Aesthetics with Practical Features

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro showcase a sleek and compact design that prioritizes both style and usability. The charging case has been redesigned into a cube shape with a tinted clear lid, offering a modern aesthetic while remaining pocket-friendly. Equipped with a USB-C port and wireless charging support, the case ensures convenient recharging options. A magnetic closure adds an extra layer of security, keeping the earbuds firmly in place.

The earbuds themselves feature square stems, which improve gesture control accuracy and usability. Rated IP57 for dust and water resistance, the earbuds are ideal for active users, whether you’re at the gym or outdoors. However, the charging case does not share the same water resistance rating, which could be a consideration for those frequently exposed to wet conditions.

Sound Quality: Immersive and Customizable Audio

The audio performance of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is powered by a dual-driver system, consisting of a subwoofer and tweeter, each with its own dedicated amplifier. This configuration delivers a rich, dynamic sound profile, balancing deep bass with crisp treble for a well-rounded listening experience. Whether you’re enjoying music, podcasts, or audiobooks, the sound quality remains consistently impressive.

For users who prefer tailored audio, the earbuds offer a range of customization options. These include a customizable EQ, preset sound profiles, and a dynamic mode, allowing you to fine-tune the sound to your preferences. This level of personalization ensures that the earbuds cater to a wide variety of audio tastes and listening scenarios.

Noise Management: Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Awareness

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro excel in noise management, offering five adjustable levels of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This feature effectively reduces external noise, making it easier to focus on your audio in noisy environments such as public transportation or busy offices. The ANC performance is robust, rivaling or even surpassing that of many competitors in the premium earbuds category.

Complementing the ANC is the Ambient Mode, which amplifies external sounds across five levels. This feature is particularly useful for situations where situational awareness is essential, such as walking in urban areas or listening for announcements. Additionally, the earbuds can automatically switch to Ambient Mode when detecting emergency sounds or nearby conversations, adding a layer of convenience and safety.

Features and Functionality: Advanced Technology for Everyday Use

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are packed with features designed to enhance usability and convenience. Gesture controls are intuitive and responsive, allowing you to swipe for volume adjustments, pinch to play or pause, and hold to toggle between ANC and Ambient Mode. These controls make it easy to manage your audio without needing to reach for your device.

For users within the Samsung ecosystem, the earbuds support automatic device switching, allowing seamless transitions between devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Gamers will appreciate the low-latency Gaming Mode, which minimizes audio lag for a more immersive experience. Additionally, Spatial Audio with 360° head tracking enhances the listening experience for music and movies, creating a sense of depth and immersion.

Other notable features include in-ear detection for automatic play/pause functionality, live translation capabilities for real-time language assistance, and a “Find My Buds” function to help locate misplaced earbuds. These features collectively make the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro a versatile and user-friendly option for a wide range of scenarios.

Battery Life and Charging: Long-Lasting Performance

Battery life is a key strength of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. With ANC enabled, the earbuds provide up to six hours of playback, which extends to seven hours with ANC turned off. The charging case offers additional power, making sure that your earbuds remain ready for use throughout the day. Both USB-C and wireless charging options are supported, providing flexibility and convenience for recharging on the go.

Compatibility and Ecosystem Integration

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are optimized for Samsung devices, offering seamless integration and access to exclusive features such as automatic device switching. While the earbuds are compatible with other Android devices, some functionality may be limited outside the Samsung ecosystem. For iPhone users, the lack of full compatibility may reduce their appeal, making them a better fit for Android users who can take full advantage of their capabilities.

Competitive Edge in the Market

When compared to competitors, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro hold their own in several key areas. Their compact and portable design makes them more convenient than bulkier options like the Sony WF-1000XM6. In terms of ANC performance, they rival or surpass the AirPods Pro, delivering effective noise reduction in a variety of settings. Features such as customizable EQ, live translation, and Spatial Audio further distinguish them in the crowded premium earbuds market, offering a level of personalization and innovation that appeals to discerning users.

Final Thoughts: A Premium Choice for Android Users

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offer a compelling combination of sound quality, comfort, and advanced features, making them a standout choice for Android users. While their integration with iPhones is limited, they shine within the Samsung ecosystem, providing seamless functionality and innovative innovations. With their durable design, customizable audio options, and robust noise management capabilities, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro establish themselves as a leading contender in the wireless earbuds market.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.