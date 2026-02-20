Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Finally, the Battery Life and Fit We’ve Been Waiting For

Samsung is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro alongside the Galaxy S26 series at the Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. Leaked press renders have already provided a glimpse of the upcoming earbuds, showcasing notable design changes and the removal of a key feature. These updates reflect Samsung’s strategic approach to balancing innovation, practicality, and user preferences, positioning the new models as a significant step forward in the company’s audio lineup. The video below from Talks Daily Tech gives us more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

Design Evolution: Distinctive Choices for Different Users

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro introduces a striking redesign that sets it apart from its predecessor. The most noticeable change is the horizontal charging case with a transparent lid, a departure from the compact vertical design of earlier models. This transparent lid not only enhances the visual appeal but also offers a practical advantage by allowing users to see the earbuds inside without opening the case. The design underscores the Pro model’s premium positioning, appealing to users who value both aesthetics and functionality.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 4 retain a more traditional and minimalist design. By sticking to a familiar aesthetic, Samsung ensures that the standard model continues to resonate with users who prioritize simplicity and reliability. These contrasting design choices highlight Samsung’s effort to cater to a diverse audience, offering options that suit both style-conscious consumers and those seeking straightforward functionality.

Premium Features: Elevating the Pro Experience

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is expected to deliver a range of advanced features aimed at enhancing the overall listening experience. While Samsung has not yet disclosed the full specifications, the Pro model is likely to include:

Enhanced audio quality for a richer and more immersive sound experience.

Improved connectivity for faster and more reliable device pairing.

Advanced noise-canceling technology to minimize external distractions.

These features are designed to appeal to audiophiles and tech enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance from their wireless earbuds. By focusing on these enhancements, Samsung aims to position the Pro model as a standout choice in the competitive premium earbuds market.

Feature Removal: The Audible Locator Trade-Off

One of the most notable changes in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is the apparent removal of the audible locator feature. Previous models included a speaker grill on the charging case, allowing users to locate their earbuds through an audible alert via the SmartThings Find app. However, the new design lacks this feature, which could make it more challenging to find misplaced earbuds, particularly in noisy or cluttered environments.

This decision may reflect a deliberate trade-off by Samsung. Removing the speaker could free up internal space for other components or contribute to a more compact and streamlined design. Additionally, this change might support battery optimization, a critical factor for users who rely on their earbuds for extended periods. While the absence of the audible locator may disappoint some users, Samsung’s focus on other improvements suggests a calculated approach to meeting broader user needs.

SmartThings Integration: Staying Connected

Despite the removal of the audible locator, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro remain integrated with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem. Through the SmartThings Find app, users can track the last known location of their earbuds, providing a digital alternative to the physical locator function. While this solution may not offer the immediacy of an audible alert, it still serves as a reliable tool for recovering misplaced earbuds. This continued integration underscores Samsung’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and making sure a seamless user experience across its ecosystem of devices.

Battery Life: Prioritizing Longevity

Battery life remains a critical consideration for wireless earbud users, and Samsung appears to be addressing this with the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. By reallocating internal space and refining power management systems, these new models are expected to offer improved battery performance compared to their predecessors. Extended battery life would be particularly beneficial for users who rely on their earbuds for long commutes, workouts, or extended listening sessions. This focus on longevity aligns with the growing demand for earbuds that can keep up with busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

A Strategic Step in Wireless Audio

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro represent a thoughtful evolution in Samsung’s wireless earbud lineup. With their distinct designs, premium features, and emphasis on battery optimization, these models aim to enhance the user experience while addressing practical concerns. Although the removal of the audible locator may be seen as a drawback, the continued integration with SmartThings and other improvements highlight Samsung’s dedication to innovation and adaptability. As the February 25 launch date approaches, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are poised to make a strong impression in the competitive market for premium wireless audio devices.

