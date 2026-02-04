Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Everything Leaked Ahead of Unpacked 2026

Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro on February 25, 2026, alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 series. These earbuds are designed to elevate the wireless audio experience with a blend of sleek aesthetics, advanced features, and enhanced sound quality. Priced at €179 for the Galaxy Buds 4 and €249 for the Pro model, Samsung continues to strike a balance between innovation and affordability, appealing to both casual listeners and discerning audiophiles. The video below from Techtics gives us more details about the new Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro.

Refined Design with Premium Options

The Galaxy Buds 4 series introduces a streamlined and compact design, moving away from the Blade Lights and stem-based aesthetics of earlier models. This updated design prioritizes comfort and ensures a secure fit, making the earbuds suitable for extended use. The Buds 4 Pro, in particular, stands out with an exclusive apricot color option, while the standard Buds 4 will be available in classic black and white, offering choices to suit various style preferences.

For users who value both form and function, the redesigned earbuds aim to deliver a seamless blend of practicality and elegance. The flatter profile not only enhances comfort but also reduces the likelihood of the earbuds dislodging during physical activities, making them a versatile choice for everyday use.

Core Features That Users Trust

Samsung has retained several key features that have become synonymous with its Galaxy Buds lineup, making sure a familiar yet reliable experience for users:

Spatial Audio: Creates an immersive, 3D sound environment for a richer and more engaging listening experience.

Creates an immersive, 3D sound environment for a richer and more engaging listening experience. Adaptive Noise Control: Automatically adjusts to minimize background noise, allowing you to focus on your audio.

Automatically adjusts to minimize background noise, allowing you to focus on your audio. Per-App Listening Profiles: Enables customized audio settings tailored to specific apps, enhancing usability across different scenarios.

Enables customized audio settings tailored to specific apps, enhancing usability across different scenarios. 360 Audio Recording: Captures sound with remarkable depth and clarity, making it an excellent tool for content creators.

These features ensure that the Galaxy Buds 4 series maintains the high standards set by its predecessors while offering a dependable foundation for new users.

Innovative Features for Everyday Convenience

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro introduces several new features aimed at simplifying daily interactions and enhancing usability:

Built-In Speaker in the Charging Case: Allows you to locate misplaced earbuds effortlessly by emitting a sound from the case.

Allows you to locate misplaced earbuds effortlessly by emitting a sound from the case. Head Gesture Controls: Assists hands-free actions such as answering calls, receiving notifications, or interacting with your AI assistant through simple head movements.

Assists hands-free actions such as answering calls, receiving notifications, or interacting with your AI assistant through simple head movements. Gesture-Activated Interpreter Mode: Provides real-time language translation, breaking down communication barriers and making it easier to converse across languages.

These additions reflect Samsung’s commitment to addressing the needs of modern users, offering practical solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. The focus on convenience and functionality ensures that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro stands out as a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

Improved Battery Life and Audio Performance

Battery life sees a notable improvement in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, with each earbud now equipped with a 61mAh battery, compared to the 53mAh capacity of the previous generation. The standard Galaxy Buds 4, while slightly smaller at 45mAh per earbud, are expected to deliver competitive usage times thanks to Samsung’s optimization efforts. These enhancements ensure that users can enjoy extended listening sessions without frequent recharging.

On the audio front, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro features upgraded drivers and advanced tuning, delivering superior sound quality. Support for high-resolution audio codecs further enhances the listening experience, providing crisp, detailed sound across a wide range of frequencies. Additionally, the rumored inclusion of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology could improve wireless audio quality and enable precise location tracking, adding another layer of functionality to these premium earbuds.

Seamless Software Integration and Customization

Samsung has overhauled the software experience for the Galaxy Buds 4 series, introducing a dedicated section within the settings app. This integration simplifies access to features and customization options, allowing users to tailor their earbuds to their preferences with ease.

The inclusion of per-app listening profiles enhances this customization further, allowing users to fine-tune audio settings for specific applications. Whether you’re streaming music, gaming, or participating in virtual meetings, the Galaxy Buds 4 series adapts seamlessly to your needs, delivering a personalized and intuitive experience.

Accessories and Added Incentives

The redesigned charging case not only features a slight increase in battery capacity but also incorporates a built-in speaker for added functionality. This feature enhances the overall user experience by making it easier to locate misplaced earbuds.

In select regions, Samsung may also offer a free wireless charging pad with pre-orders, providing additional value for early adopters. These thoughtful inclusions highlight Samsung’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and user-friendly package.

A Comprehensive Upgrade for Wireless Audio Enthusiasts

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro represent a significant advancement in wireless audio technology. With a refined design, innovative features like head gesture controls and interpreter mode, and notable improvements in sound quality and battery life, these earbuds cater to a diverse range of users. Whether you prioritize immersive audio, seamless software integration, or enhanced usability, the Galaxy Buds 4 series offers a compelling solution for your wireless audio needs.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Techtics



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals