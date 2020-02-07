Samsung Galaxy Book S now available to pre-order in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Book S was supposed to launch last year, it is now available to pre-order in the US and it will go on sale on the 13th of February.

The notebook is available with a range of options and it comes with Windows 10, the device starts at $999.99.

Always on, always connected and always capable, the Galaxy Book S combines premium specs with an ultra-portable design. This allows the device to deliver a truly seamless mobile computing experience – one that takes productivity to the next level by offering users the freedom to work the way they want.

An all-day battery helps users work more comfortably, without lugging around bulky chargers or constantly worrying about finding a place to plug in. Built-in LTE connectivity keeps you connected all the time, so there’s no need to scramble to find an open Wi-Fi network. And a lightweight, ultra-slim design makes it easy to slip the device into a bag and take it with you wherever you need to go.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book S over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

