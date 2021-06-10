Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 gets reviewed (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 notebook and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 in the video below is the 15.6 inch model, lets find out more details about the device.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with 15.6 inch Super AMOLED display that has a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, there is also 512GB of included storage and it comes with Intel Xe graphics.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 retails for £1,499 in the UK, there is another model available with a 13.3 inch display and this model starts at £1,249.

Source: Tech Spurt

