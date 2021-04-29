Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 unveiled

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Book notebooks and the range includes the Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Pricing for the Galaxy Box starts at £699, the Galaxy Book Pro at £1099 and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 at £1,119.

The goal of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem is to make your cross-device experiences as smooth and unified as possible, and these PCs also work seamlessly with your other Samsung Galaxy and IoT devices, making workflow and entertainment across devices smoother—and making life easier. For the Samsung Galaxy Book Series, Samsung embraced open collaboration, working with industry-leading partners Microsoft and Intel, to build a new approach to mobile computing, where smartphones and PCs work together flawlessly across operating systems, while allowing no sacrifice in power or portability.

With the Galaxy Book Series – we have addressed some of the wider industry pain points associated with computers – including connectivity, battery and file sharing to give a truly mobile-first experience” said James Kitto, Vice-President of Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 at the link below.

Source Samsung

