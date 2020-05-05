Samsung Galaxy Book Flex now available in the US

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex was made official back in January and now the device has gone on sale in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is a 2 in 1 laptop and in comes in two sizes 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches, it also comes with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and Windows 10.

But we all have different needs, so we’re giving you the option to maximize what’s most important to you, at a price that fits your budget. Each Galaxy Book shines in its own way, with some sporting a stunning QLED display capable of producing over a billion different colors. Others offer the latest battery innovations like Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to charge your mobile devices simply by resting them on the trackpad. Some take seamlessness to a new level, featuring PC-to-Phone connectivity features that break down that walls between your devices.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex over at Samsung at the link below, the 13.3 inch model starts at $1,349.99 and the 15.6 inch model starts at $1,399.99.

Source Samsung

