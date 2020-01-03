Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha unveiled

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new Galaxy Book, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha  which is a new version of the existing Galaxy Book Flex.

This new device comes with a 13 inch display and a 10th generation Intel Core processor, you can see a list of the key specifications below.

“We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point.”

Here are the specifications:

Galaxy Book Flex α 13” α (alpha)
Dimensions304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm
Weight1.19 kg
Display13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
CPU10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor
GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
Memory8GB/12GB DDR4
Storage256GB
512GB
Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2
Camera / Mic720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
AudioStereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )
PenActive Pen (sold separately)
SecurityFingerprint
KeyboardBacklit
MaterialAluminum
Battery54Wh
PortsUSB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

