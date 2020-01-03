Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new Galaxy Book, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha which is a new version of the existing Galaxy Book Flex.

This new device comes with a 13 inch display and a 10th generation Intel Core processor, you can see a list of the key specifications below.

“We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point.”

Here are the specifications:

Galaxy Book Flex α 13” α (alpha) Dimensions 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm Weight 1.19 kg Display 13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB/12GB DDR4 Storage 256GB 512GB Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic Audio Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) Pen Active Pen (sold separately) Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminum Battery 54Wh Ports USB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals