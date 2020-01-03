Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new Galaxy Book, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha which is a new version of the existing Galaxy Book Flex.
This new device comes with a 13 inch display and a 10th generation Intel Core processor, you can see a list of the key specifications below.
“We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point.”
Here are the specifications:
|Galaxy Book Flex α 13” α (alpha)
|Dimensions
|304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm
|Weight
|1.19 kg
|Display
|13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|Memory
|8GB/12GB DDR4
|Storage
|256GB
|512GB
|Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2
|Camera / Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )
|Pen
|Active Pen (sold separately)
|Security
|Fingerprint
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Material
|Aluminum
|Battery
|54Wh
|Ports
|USB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic
You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha over at Samsung at the link below.
Source Samsung