Samsung Galaxy Book Flex gets reviewed (Video)

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex launched in the US earlier this month, the device comes in two sizes, 13 inches and 15 inches and it is deign to be a 2-in-1 laptop.

We get to have a look at the 13 inch model of the Galaxy Book Flex and its features in a new review video from Average Tech Guy.

The device comes with a 13.3 inch QLED display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors.

It also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is available in the US for $1,349.99 for the 13 inch model and $1,399.99 for the 15 inch model.

Source & Image Credit: Average Tech Guy

Filed Under: Laptops, Tablet News

