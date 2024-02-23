Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Samsung recently launched its new range of laptops, the Galaxy Book 4 Series and there are several models in the range, and now we get to find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro in a great review video from Tech Spurt.

Tech Spurt’s Chris takes us through a detailed review of this latest offering from Samsung, catering specifically to creators and gamers alike. Let’s dive into what makes the Galaxy Book 4 Pro stand out in a crowded field.

First off, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is available in two sizes: a 14-inch model for those who prefer compactness and a 16-inch version for users seeking a larger display. Both models boast a slim profile and lightweight design, making them ideal travel companions. The chassis, featuring a matte brushed metal finish, is not just about aesthetics; it’s built tough to handle the rigors of daily use without the annoying creakiness often found in lesser laptops. You have a choice between a classic silver or a sleek gray color, allowing for a bit of personal expression.

In today’s world, the variety of ports on a laptop can be a deal-breaker. Thankfully, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro doesn’t skimp on this front. With Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, a Micro SD card slot, and an HDMI 2.1 port, you’ll have no trouble connecting all your essential peripherals. Whether it’s for data transfer, charging, or hooking up to an external display, this laptop has you covered.

Security isn’t an afterthought on the Galaxy Book 4 Pro. An integrated fingerprint sensor in the power button ensures quick and secure access to your device. For added peace of mind, biometric data is stored on a separate security chip, enhancing the safety of your personal information.

Despite its sleek dimensions, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro features a keyboard that doesn’t compromise on comfort. The keys are well-spaced, allowing for natural typing over extended periods. The responsive touchpad complements the keyboard, making navigation a breeze.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, boasting a 3K resolution. Expect nothing less than sharp, vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast ratios, especially when viewing HDR content. The high brightness level and anti-reflective coating also mean you can use this laptop outdoors without issue.

A quad-speaker setup by AKG ensures that audio output is both clear and loud, enhancing your multimedia experience. The 2-megapixel webcam, supported by AI-assisted features, offers decent quality for video calls, ensuring you come across clear and professional.

At the heart of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, coupled with 16 GB of RAM. This combination delivers robust performance across the board – from gaming to creative tasks like 4K video editing. Although it leans on integrated Intel Arc graphics rather than a dedicated GPU, the laptop handles gaming and creative software competently, with some limitations.

With 512 GB of onboard storage, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro might leave some wanting more, but it’s a compromise for its slim profile. Battery life is commendable, offering around 6-7 hours for intensive tasks and up to 8 hours for video streaming, marking a slight improvement over its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro shines as a versatile laptop that doesn’t sacrifice performance for portability. Its high-quality display, durable build, and solid performance metrics make it an attractive option for anyone needing a reliable laptop on the go. Whether you’re a content creator, a gamer, or just someone who appreciates a well-rounded laptop, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro deserves a closer look.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals