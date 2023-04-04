Samsung Galaxy A54 5G gets taken apart (Video)

Samsung recently launched some new smartphones, one of them being the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, they also launched the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A24 and now we get to find out more details about the Galaxy A54.

The teardown video below from PBK Reviews gives us a look at the design of the new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone and also reveals how the handset is put together and how easy the device is to repair.

As a reminder, the handset comes with n octa-core processor and there is a choice or RAM and storage options which include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a 4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device features a 5,000 mAh battery, One UI 5.1, and Android 13.

The handset features a range of cameras including a front-facing is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews





