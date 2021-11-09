Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design revealed in renders

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphones and now we get to have a look at the design in some renders.

The renders were provided by Onleaks and Digit and they give us a look at the design of the handset and also reveal some of its features.

The handset shares a very similar design to the Galaxy A52 smartphone, although it will get a range of upgrades over the original device.

Previous rumors have suggested that the device will come with a 64-megapixel main camera, it is not clear what other features it will have.

As a reminder, the SamsungGalaxy A52 comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone including a full list of specifications on the handset, we will let you know. We are expecting the device to be made official some time soon.

Source Digit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals