Samsung Galaxy A52 5G leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone, we first heard about the device back in September and now some renders have appeared online.

The new renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52 were posted on Voice by @OnLeaks and they give us a look at the design of the handset.

The handset will come with a 6.5 inch display, probably with a FHD+ resolution and it will feature four rear cameras, we previously heard that the main camera would feature a 48 megapixel sensor.

Those are the only details we know so far about the new Galaxy A52 5G smartphone, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Voice

