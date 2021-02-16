Samsung Galaxy A52 4G press renders leaked

Some new press renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G smartphone have been leaked online and they give us another look at this new Android smartphone.

There will be a 4G and a 5G version of the Galaxy A52 and the 4G handset will come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display, plus a Snapdragon 720G processor.

The handset will come with a choice of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and there will; also be two storage options 128GB or 256GB, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage.

On the front of the Galaxy A52 4G there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 4G smartphone will apparently retail for €349 and the A52 5G will apparently retails for €429.

Source Winfuture

