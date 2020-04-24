Samsung Galaxy A51 5G headed to Europe soon

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G got official earlier this month and now it looks like it will soon be headed to Europe.

The handset features a Samsung Exynos 980 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion, the device also comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset has a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies an video calls, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, there is also a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera.

As yet we do not have an exact launch date for the new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in Europe, as soon as we get the exact date, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

